Tiaa Fsb Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

