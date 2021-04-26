Tiaa Fsb Has $2 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.