Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

