Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

