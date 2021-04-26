Tiaa Fsb Sells 63,181 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,181 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $128.82 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

