Tiaa Fsb Sells 870 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

