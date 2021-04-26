Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $140.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

