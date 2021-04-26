Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

