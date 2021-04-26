Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $664,453.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $664,453.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.