Tidex Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $546.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

