Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $621.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

