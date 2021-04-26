TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $771.11 or 0.01436059 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

