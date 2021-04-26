Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) shares traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 14,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 116,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.