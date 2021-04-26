Time New Bank (TNB) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and $3.09 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

