TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 7.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 6,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,466,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

