Titan Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,183.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $2,183.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006525 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

