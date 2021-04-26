Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.59. 4,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 529,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

