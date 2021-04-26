TMD Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $111.88. 78,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

