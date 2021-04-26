TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,762,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.