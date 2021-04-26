TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.35. 3,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,810. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.