TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 49,019 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.74. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

