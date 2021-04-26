TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.40. 11,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,334. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

