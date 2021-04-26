TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up 2.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 79,363 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

