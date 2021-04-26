TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,762 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 6.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

