TMD Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,040 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 3.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

