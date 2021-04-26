TokenPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $82,600.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $999,406.08 and approximately $82,600.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,573.41 or 1.00173609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00131005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000989 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

