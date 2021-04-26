Toko Token (TKO) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Toko Token has a total market cap of $259.18 million and approximately $44.01 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toko Token has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

