Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.27% of Tompkins Financial worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

