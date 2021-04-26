Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
