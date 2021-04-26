Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $105.37 or 0.00199691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

