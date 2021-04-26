Tornado Trading Up 15.1% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $73.49 or 0.00135691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $440,910.55 and approximately $420,241.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.