TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $321,049.12 and $30,378.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00074772 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002832 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

