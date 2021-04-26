Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

4/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$38.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$32.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

3/9/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

TOU traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 139,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.29. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$27.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $574,223 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

