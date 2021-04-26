TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.97. TowneBank shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 180 shares.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

