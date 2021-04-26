TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,128,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,144,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

