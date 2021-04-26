Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.
TSCO stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,956. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.