Traders Buy High Volume of Quest Diagnostics Call Options (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,953 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 1,032 call options.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.27. 853,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,198. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

