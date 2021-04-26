Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 911% compared to the typical volume of 359 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other HC2 news, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,911.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,317,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,339. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $323.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

