Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,224 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 762% compared to the typical volume of 374 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

SGRY traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 410,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

