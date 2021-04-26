Traders Purchase Large Volume of Proofpoint Call Options (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,353% compared to the average daily volume of 492 call options.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $40.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,103,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

