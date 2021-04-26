Tranche Finance Hits Market Cap of $19.45 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $226,693.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00064295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00741517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.05 or 0.07384203 BTC.

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

