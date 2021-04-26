Transcodium Hits One Day Volume of $4,446.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $213,333.11 and approximately $4,446.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 102.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.