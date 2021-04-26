Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

