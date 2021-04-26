Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

