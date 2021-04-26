Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $149.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 282.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

