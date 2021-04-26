TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TA stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

