TravelNote Price Tops $0.0139 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 124% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $29,955.92 and $1,137.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars.

