Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,563.89 ($20.43).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.47) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,586.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,391.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
