Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,563.89 ($20.43).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.47) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,586.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,391.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.