Treat DAO Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $7,186.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.