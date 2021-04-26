TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,802,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,809,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

